Sunday Submissions: Soumou Magazine Palestine Issue

Soumou Magazine have opened submissions for their Palestine print issue.

The editors write:

The Palestine Issue is an attempt to preserve the memory of Palestine—its people and their voices, memories, and history. It also aims to amplify the joyful crevices; the hopes and dreams that make Palestinian liberation within reach. Fargo Tbakhi says the speculative “is real as dirt”, so, through a tender gaze, we dream this issue to be an attempt to archive—or birth a new archive—for Palestine.

The issue will be edited by Leena Aboutaleb and Zaina Alsous.

Please note that the call is open only to Palestinians. For more detailed submission guidelines, head to Soumou’s website here.

To submit your work directly, use this form.

The deadline is on January 1, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

