Sunday Submissions: NEA Translation Projects and Arabpop #4

The US National Endowment for the Arts is now open for submissions to its translation fellowships program & Arabpop has opened calls for its fourth issue.

The NEA is looking to support “translation of specific works of prose, poetry, or drama from other languages into English,” particularly encouraging “translations of writers and of work that are not well represented in English translation.”

Proposed projects — which can be supported with grants of up to $25,000 — “should be of interest for its literary excellence and value.”

To be eligible, applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of the United States. They must also have:

Published a total of at least 20 pages of translations of creative literature into English in curated digital or print formats such as literary magazines, anthologies, or books; or

Published a translation into English of a novel or a volume of at least 20 pages of fiction, poetry, drama, or belles-lettres (creative nonfiction, criticism, and essays); or

Had presented or produced by a professional theater company at least one full-length play that you translated into English.

Applications must be submitted electronically by January 12, 2023; applicants will receive notification of awards in December 2023/January 2023. For more about how to apply, visit the NEA website.

*

Arabpop #4 – Bayt Issue

Arabpop is looking for stories that tell us about the many definitions of the word home/beyt. What is it that you call home? How may homes can one possibly have? And what about beyt, which also means “verse” in poetry?

If you wish to contribute to Arabpop, send your abstract (max 400 words), or your

image/s in low res to: redazione@arabpop.it by January 10, 2023, including a short

bio (max 100 words). If you wish to pitch an interview, please specify if you already

have a preliminary consent from the individual/s you want to interview and the main

themes you want to address in the interview.

If your abstract/translation/image is accepted, Arapop will reach out to you before January 25, 2023. Entry deadline for your final contribution is February 28, 2023. This is a paid opportunity.

Find detailed submission guidelines here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

