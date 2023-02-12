Sunday Submissions: International Conference on Arabic Literature at the University of Warsaw

Paper submissions have opened for the University of Warsaw’s conference on Arabic literature, focusing on the theme ‘Modern Arabic Literature – Between Myth and Reality’

The convenors write:

We look forward to academics who are interested in issues linked to the relation between myth and reality in the contemporary Arab World, textualization of political, philosophical, social and aesthetic concepts in literary texts, as well as perception and interpretation of modern Arabic literature.

We also invite those academics whose research relates to reception of Arabic topics in modern Western literary texts and Arabic literature in exile in different languages.



We hope our conference will be a good occasion to discover some new perspectives and to shed new light on trends and subjects present in the academic discourse on modern Arabic literature.



The conference aspires to facilitate a discussion and to create a unique opportunity of sharing the results of research by literary scholars from different countries.