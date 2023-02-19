Sunday Submissions: Arab Culture Fund ‘Creative and Critical Writings’

The Arab Culture Fund has opened its call for their Creative and Critical Writings grant 2023.

AFAC’s Creative and Critical Writings grant provides support to critical arts and culture writing, theatrical writing, children’s and youth literature (including both adaptation and original work), graphic novels, short stories, and poetry, in addition to analog and digital publishing platforms. The final product must be in Arabic. Launched in 2018, Creative and Critical Writings is a program that builds on AFAC’s previous support for literature through the Literature Grant (2007–2013) and the AFAC Novel Writing Program (2014–2016).

About the grant

The program provides annual grants up to USD 20,000 for individuals and teams and USD 35,000 for institutions and collectives.

When the amount solicited from AFAC is above USD 10,000 yet only covers a portion of the project’s overall budget, the grantee is requested to raise 70 % of the remaining budget in order to be awarded the grant.

The grant will be canceled in the event that the grantee is unable to procure that sum within 90 days of being awarded the grant.

The grant will be canceled in the event that the grantee does not sign the grant contract within 60 days of receiving it.

Projects must be completed within two years of signing the contract, during which time grantees are expected to submit the necessary financial and narrative reports.

AFAC does not offer mobility grants. Travel expenses may be covered by the AFAC grant only as part of project implementation.

Eligiblity Criteria

AFAC is open to receiving project applications from all individuals from the Arab region working in arts and culture irrespective of age, years of experience, country of residence (the Arab region or the diaspora), race, ethnicity, gender, or religion.

AFAC also accepts proposals from local, regional, and international institutions whose projects are related to arts and culture from the Arab region.

These include artistic, cultural, social and educational institutions, galleries, centers and both governmental and non-governmental organizations that engage with regional arts and culture.

Find further details here. Deadline for submissions is 4th April.

