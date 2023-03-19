Sunday Submissions: University of Iowa Translators in Residence

The MFA in Literary Translation at the University of Iowa hosts two Translators in Residence, applications are now open.

The Translator in Residence position carries $6500 stipend, plus living and travel allowance.

About the program:

The translation workshops are mixed-genre and multilingual, with students translating into English from diverse languages–ranging in a given semester anywhere form five to over ten languages. While the Translator in Residence can translate from any language and work with any genre, successful experience with such a multilingual learning setting is highly desirable. Equally desirable is a record of professional accomplishments as a literary translator, including notable publications, awards and other recognition. The MFA in Literary Translation at the University of Iowa hosts two Translators in Residence, one each semester, who live and write for five weeks in Iowa City, teach a translation workshop at graduate or undergraduate level, and mentor students on the practice and profession of literary translation. The Iowa Translation Workshop celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015 and remains pivotal in the promotion of international writing in English. The University houses the International Writing Program, MFA programs in Poetry, Fiction, Creative Nonfiction, Playwriting, and Spanish MFA in Creative Writing. The first UNESCO City of Literature in the United States, Iowa City is an exceptionally attractive place for creative writers and literary arts, featuring year-round events and programs, including IWP’s 30+ international writers in residence each fall, the City of Literature Book Festival, the plethora of readings at the Prairie Lights, the Mission Creek Festival, among others. The MFA in Literary Translation also hosts Translation Talks @ Iowa each spring, welcoming renowned translators to campus.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until the positions are filled. Find further information here.

