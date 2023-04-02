Cover Reveal and Launch Event for Mona Kareem’s ‘I Will Not Fold These Maps’

On Sunday, May 14, ArabLit and the Poetry Translation Centre will co-host a launch event for Mona Kareem’s collection I Will Not Fold These Maps, translated to English by Sara Elkamel.
The launch event will feature poet Mona Kareem, poet-translator Sara Elkamel, and poet-editor Nashwa Nasreldin, and will be hosted and moderated by ArabLit’s M. Lynx Qualey, and will feature both readings and discussion.
For more about the collection, and to pre-order, visit the Poetry Translation Centre website.
For a taste of the poems:
Find more at saraelkamel.com/translation.