Cover Reveal and Launch Event for Mona Kareem’s ‘I Will Not Fold These Maps’

On Sunday, May 14, ArabLit and the Poetry Translation Centre will co-host a launch event for Mona Kareem’s collection I Will Not Fold These Maps, translated to English by Sara Elkamel.

The launch event will feature poet Mona Kareem, poet-translator Sara Elkamel, and poet-editor Nashwa Nasreldin, and will be hosted and moderated by ArabLit’s M. Lynx Qualey, and will feature both readings and discussion.

For more about the collection, and to pre-order, visit the Poetry Translation Centre website.

For a taste of the poems:

Mona Kareem

Golden Days

A Tear

Blood on Timber

Rain’s Knife

Above a Floor of Lament

Cosmic Thread

Arresting a Poem

Body of Light

The Sublime

Find more at saraelkamel.com/translation.

