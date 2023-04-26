Muhammad al-Maghut’s ‘Song for Bab Touma’

This is the second in a series of co-translations, by Nina Youkhanna and Elliott Colla, of work by the towering Syrian poet Muhammad al-Maghut. Read the first poem, ‘Stars and Rain,’ here.

By Muhammad al-Maghut

Bab Touma, Damascus, 1950. Photo by Willem van den Poll

Translated by Nina Youkhanna and Elliott Colla

Sweet the eyes of women in Bab Touma.

So, so sweet

As they sadly gaze at Night and Bread and Drunks.

Beautiful, those gypsy shoulders on beds…

That gift me tears and lust, Mother.

I wish I were a colorful pebble on the sidewalk,

Or a long song in the alley.

There, in the hollow of slick mud

That reminds me of hunger and vagrant lips

Where small children

Spill forth like malaria

Before God and dark streets.

If only I was a damask rose in some garden

Picked by a melancholic poet at day’s end

Or a tavern of red wood

Frequented by rain and strangers

From my wine- and fly-stained windows

Comes a lazy racket

Down to this alley of ours where despair and green

eyes are made

Where emaciated feet

Graze aimlessly in the shadows.

I yearn to be a green willow near the church

Or a gold cross on a virgin’s breast

Frying fish for her lover returning from

the coffee house

In her beautiful eyes

Flutter two doves of violet.

I yearn to kiss a young child in Bab Touma

From whose rosy lips

Comes the scent of the breast that nursed him

For I am still alone, still cruel.

I am a stranger, Mother.

أغنية لباب توما

حلوه عيونُ النساءِ في باب توما

حلوه حلوه

وهي ترنو حزينةً إلى الليل والخبز والسَّكَارى

…وجميلةٌ تلك الأكتافُ الغجريةُ على الاسِرّه

.لتمنَحَني البكاء والشهوة يا أمي

ليتني حَصَاةٌ مُلَوَّنَةٌ على الرصيف

أو أغنيةٌ طويلةٌ في الزقاق

هناك، في تجويفٍ من الوحلِ الأملس

،يُذكِّرني بالجوع والشفاه المُشرَّده

حيث الأطفالُ الصِّغار

يتدفّقون كالملاريا أمام الله والشوارع الدّامِسة

ليتني وردةٌ جوريةٌ في حديقة ما

يقطفني شاعرٌ كئيب في أواخر النهار

أو حانةٌ من الخشب الأحمر

يرتادها المطرُ والغرباء

ومن شبابيكي الملطَّخة بالخمر والذباب

تخرج الضوضاءُ الكسوله

إلى زقاقنا الذي ينتجُ الكآبةَ والعيون الخضر

حيث الأقدامُ الهزيله

…ترتعُ دونما غاية في الظلام

أشتهي أن أكون صفصافةً خضراء قرب الكنيسه

،أو صليباً من الذهب على صدر عذراء

تقلي السمك لحبيبها العائد من المقهى

وفي عينيها الجميلتين

ترفرفُ حمامتان من بنفسج

أشتهي أن أقبِّل طفلاً صغيراً في باب توما

،ومن شفتيه الورديتين

،تنبعثُ رائحةُ الثدي الذي أرضَعَه

فأنا ما زلتُ وحيداً وقاسياً

.أنا غريبٌ يا أمي

*

Muhammad Al-Maghut (1934-2006), was a Syrian poet, playwright, and journalist. He is one of the pioneers of the Arabic prose poem.

Nina Youkhanna and is a doctoral student in Arabic and Islamic Studies at Georgetown University.

Elliott Colla is associate professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Georgetown University. He is author of Conflicted Antiquities: Egyptology, Egyptomania, Egyptian Modernity, and essays on modern Arab literature, culture and politics. He has translated works of contemporary Arabic literature, including Ibrahim Aslan’s novel, The Heron, Idris Ali’s Poor, Ibrahim al-Koni’s Gold Dust, and Rab‘i al-Madhoun’s The Lady from Tel Aviv. For full access to scholarly publications, visit: http://www.elliottcolla.com

