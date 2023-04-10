Muhammad al-Maghut’s ‘Stars and Rain’

This is the first in a series of co-translations, by Nina Youkhanna and Elliott Colla, of work by the towering Syrian poet Muhammad al-Maghut.

By Muhammad al-Maghut

Translated by Nina Youkhanna and Elliott Colla

In my mouth, another mouth

Between my teeth, other teeth.

My people… my compatriots…

You who have shot me like a bullet outside the

world

Hunger throbs in my gut like a fetus

I gnaw at my cheeks from the inside

What I write in the morning

Disgusts me in the evening

The person whose hand I shake at nine

I long to kill at ten.

I want a flower as big as a face,

A large hole between the shoulders

To let all my memories gush forth, spring-like

My fingers are sick of each other

And my eyebrows, two opposing foes.

I want to shake my body like a wire

In a remote graveyard

And fall into a deep well

Of monsters and mothers and bangles

I have forgotten the shape of spoons and taste of

salt,

Forgotten the moonlight and scent of children

My guts are full of cold coffee

And unseeing water

My throat, stuffed with scraps of paper and strips of

snow

O ancient Water

O raw Water … how I love you.

With stiff collars that reach the chin,

With sticky lips, with button-strangled wrists

We halt to eat

We stop to yearn

We pounce on flies with poems and handkerchiefs

To glimpse a tree or a passing bird

With small feet that know no mercy

We lean on the earth

Tossing the countryside’s ribs from street to street.

I climbed the winding stairs hundreds of times

Clean, like cotton

Glossy, like myrtle leaves

Rising and falling, like a murderer’s dagger

With shoes of fame, and shoes of hatred

Hanging my wretchedness on wall nails

Fixing my eyes on far-off balconies

And rivers returning from captivity.

Under the yellow sky, I saw them all

Rich and peaceable

Poor and monstrous

Millions of teeth crashing into the pavement

Millions of sullen faces

Lowering their gaze beneath the thunder.

I saw the rushed funerals

And the reins of barbarian horses burning in the

streets

The workers tumbling from the highest stories

Ordered buried under the sad rain

With their tobacco and clothes and bundles of food

While in the desert, nothing rises in revolt.

The wind whistles over their blood

And the small graves

Fall like dew drops on hats and coats.

I have seen the canned breeze

And the rain-pummelled newspapers

I have drunk the aged water

And licked cream mixed with breast blood

No doubts ever beset me

On this Earth sleeping like a baby

On this Earth hunching over like a butcher

Yet, through the windows

Through thousands and thousands

Of stars, of corpses, of fiery hammers

I have searched for a fatal blow to my face

For a small sea to wear on my feet

And for arrogant food

To fold on my forearm like a sash.

I am wear of long ladders and victory halls

I want to roast corn at sunset

To eat stones and pebbles at sunset.

I want to embrace any distant thing

A wildflower

Or a muddy shoe, the size of an eagle

I want to eat and drink and die

And sleep in a single moment

I am in a rush, in a rush

Like a cloud plagued by mange

Like a lonely wave chased by the sea.

نجوم وأمطار

في فمي فمٌ آخر

وبين أسناني أسنان أخرى.

يا أهلي .. يا شعبي

يا من أطلقتموني كالرصاصة خارج العالم

الجوع ينبض في أحشائي كالجنين

إنني أقرض خدودي من الداخل

ما أكتبه في الصباح

أشمئز منه في المساء

من أصافحه في التاسعة

أشتهي قتله في العاشرة

أريد زهرة كبيرة بحجم الوجه

ثقباً كبيراً بين الكتفين

لتنبثق ذكرياتي كلها كالينبوع

أصابعي ضجرة من بعضها

وحاجباي خصمان متقابلان

أريد أن أهزّ جسدي كالسلك

في احدى المقابر النائية

أن أسقط في بئر عميقة

من الوحوش والأمهات والأساور

لقد نسيت شكل الملعقة وطعم الملح

نسيت ضوء القمر ورائحة الأطفال

إن أحشائي مليئة بالقهوة الباردة

والمياه العمياء

وحنجرتي مفعمة بقصاصات الورق وشرائح الثلج

.أيها الماء القديمأيها الماء النيئ… كم أحبك

بياقات صلبة تصل حتى الذقن

بشفاه دبقة ومعاصم تخنقها الأزرار

نقف لنأكل

نقف لنشتاق

نهوي على الذباب بالقصائد والمناديل

لنلمح شجرة أو طائراً يمضي

بأقدام صغيرة لا تعرف الرحمة

نتكئ على الأرض

.ونقذف أضلاع الريف من شارع إلى شارع

كنتُ أصعد الأدراج الملتوية مئات المرات

نظيفاً كالقطن

لماعاً كورق الآس

أصعد وأهبط كخنجر القاتل

بأحذية الشهرة، وأحذية البغضاء

معلقاً تعاستي من مسامير الحائط

غارساً عينيَّ في الشرفات البعيدة

والأنهار العائدة من الأسر.

رأيتهم جميعاً تحت السماء الصفراء

أغنياء ومسالمين

فقراء ووحوش

ملايين الأسنان تصطدم في الشارع

ملايين الوجوه المقطّبة

تخفض بصرها تحت الرعد

رأيت الجنازات المسرعة

وأعنّة الجياد البربرية تلتهب في الشارع

والعمال يسقطون من الأدوار العليا

يقبرون باحكام تحت المطر الحزين

مع تبغهم وثيابهم وصُرر طعامهم

دون أن يثور شيء ما في الصحراء

الريح تصفر فوق النجيع

والقبور الصغيرةتتساقط كالندى على القبعات المعاطف

رأيت النسيم المعلب

والصحف المرتطمة بالأمطار

شربتُ المياه المسنّة

ولعقت الزبدة التي فيها دماء الثدي

ولم تساورني الشكوك أبداً

في هذه الأرض النائمة كالطفل

في هذه الأرض المحدودبة كالجزّار

ولكن من خلال الشبابيك

من خلال الآلاف المؤلفة

من النجوم الجثث والمطارق النارية

كنتُ أبحث عن ضربة قاصمة لوجهي

عن بحر صغير أنتعله بقدمي

وطعام متكبر

أطويه على زندي كالوشاح.

لقد مللت السلالم الطويلة وقاعات الانتصار

أريد أن أشوي الذرة عند الغروب

. أن آكل الحجر والحصى عند الغروب

أريد أن أضمّ على صدري أي شيء بعيد

زهرة برية

أو حذاء موحلاً بحجم النسر

أريد أن آكل وأشرب وأموت

وأنام في لحظة واحدة

أنني مسرع مسرع

كغيمة أصيبت بالجرب

.كموجة وحيدة مطاردة في البحر

*

Muhammad Al-Maghut (1934-2006), was a Syrian poet, playwright, and journalist. He is one of the pioneers of the Arabic prose poem.

Nina Youkhanna and is a doctoral student in Arabic and Islamic Studies at Georgetown University.

Elliott Colla is associate professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Georgetown University. He is author of Conflicted Antiquities: Egyptology, Egyptomania, Egyptian Modernity, and essays on modern Arab literature, culture and politics. He has translated works of contemporary Arabic literature, including Ibrahim Aslan’s novel, The Heron, Idris Ali’s Poor, Ibrahim al-Koni’s Gold Dust, and Rab‘i al-Madhoun’s The Lady from Tel Aviv. For full access to scholarly publications, visit: http://www.elliottcolla.com

