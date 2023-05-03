Muhammad al-Maghut’s ‘Bleak Ink Sky’

This is the third and last in a series of co-translations, by Nina Youkhanna and Elliott Colla, of work by the towering Syrian poet Muhammad al-Maghut. Read the first poem, ‘Stars and Rain,’ here, and the second, ‘Song for Bab Touma,’ here.

By Muhammad al-Maghut

Translated by Nina Youkhanna and Elliott Colla

Three spears beneath the rain…

Three spears in my heart…

These are my final songs

This is the anthem of defeat.

O my migrant blue birds,

You are cold like frost

You remind me of night and swollen breasts in autumn

Of extinguished windows in the village…

And the sobs of soldiers in strange cities.

I am done

Smoke rises from my heart.

O bleak sky of ink:

Is there no passing cloud?

No small shack in the foothills of pain?

I sleep on thorn, while they sleep on silk

I write on woman, on stars, on desire

Adoring litter in the streets

I am sick of you, Beirut,

You silken cancer.

No woman, no freedom

No honor, no wealth

Can rid my heart of this despair

Let me die on mountaintops

Let me flutter like an eagle underfoot.

You, my enemies and loved ones

You who read me on saddles and bareback

You who feed on my sorrow like fierce dogs

I will throw this pen to the wind

Bury it like a bird

In white snow

And depart on a horse of ink

Never to return…

سماء الحبر الجرداء

..ثلاثة رماحٍ تحت المطر

..ثلاثةُ رماح في قلبي

هذي هي أغنياتي الأخيرة

.هذا هو نشيدُ الانكسار

يا طيوري الزرقاء المهاجرة

إنك باردةٌ كالصقيع

تذكرينني بالليل والأثداء المحتقنة في الخريف

..بنوافذ القرى المطفأة

.وبكاء الجنود في المدن الغربية

لقد انتهيت

الدخان يتصاعد من قلبي

يا سماء الحبر الجرداء

أما من غيمة عابرة؟

أما من عرزال صغير على سفوح الألم؟

أنام على الشوك، وينامون على الحرير

أكتب عن المرأة والنجوم والشهوة

وأعشق فضلات الشوارع

لقد سئمتك يا بيروت

يا سرطاناً من الحرير

لا المرأة ولا الحرية

لا الشرف ولا المال

يزيل هذا اليأس من قلبي

دعيني احتضر فوق الجبال

.دعيني أرفرف كالنسر بين الأقدام

وأنتم يا أعدائي وأحبائي

يا من تقرؤنني فوق السروج والصهوات

يا من تقتاتون على حزني كالكلاب الضارية

سأقذف هذا القلم إلى الريح

سأدفنه كالطائر

بين الثلوج البيضاء

وأمضي على فرس من الحبر

…ولن أعود

*

Muhammad Al-Maghut (1934-2006), was a Syrian poet, playwright, and journalist. He is one of the pioneers of the Arabic prose poem.

Nina Youkhanna and is a doctoral student in Arabic and Islamic Studies at Georgetown University.

Elliott Colla is associate professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Georgetown University. He is author of Conflicted Antiquities: Egyptology, Egyptomania, Egyptian Modernity, and essays on modern Arab literature, culture and politics. He has translated works of contemporary Arabic literature, including Ibrahim Aslan’s novel, The Heron, Idris Ali’s Poor, Ibrahim al-Koni’s Gold Dust, and Rab‘i al-Madhoun’s The Lady from Tel Aviv. For full access to scholarly publications, visit: http://www.elliottcolla.com

