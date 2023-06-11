Sunday Submissions: The Sarah Maguire Prize

The Poetry Translation Centre has opened calls for submissions for the biennial Sarah Maguire Prize.

A prestigious award for both poets and their translators, The Sarah Maguire Prize is awarded to the author of ‘the best book of poetry in English by a living poet from beyond Europe’.

Former winners include:

Last year’s winner was Exhausted on the Cross by the Palestinian poet Najwan Darwish, translated from Arabic by Kareem James Abu-Zeid, published by New York Review Books. 2020’s winner was Anniversary Snow by Yang Lian, translated from the Chinese by Brian Holton, with further translations by WN Herbert, L. Leigh, Lian Lizhen, Pascale Petit, Fiona Simpson, George Szirtes and Joshua Weiner and was published by Shearsman Books.

The deadline is January 1st 2024.

Find out more details, including submission guidelines, here.

