Lit & Found: Selected Poems by Joyce Mansour

Next month, City Lights is publishing a collection of poems by the Jewish Egyptian surrealist poet Joyce Mansour. City Lights writes: “Despite her success in Surrealist circles, her books received scant attention from the literary establishment, which is hardly surprising since Mansour’s favorite topics happened to be two of society’s greatest fears: death and unfettered female desire.”

Three from the collection on the Poetry Foundation website:

“Fever your sex is a crab”

“I want to sleep with you elbow to elbow”

“Shrieks from a mountain giving birth”

You can also find more on the Poetry Foundation website.

Two from Tribes:

“The Hairy Hour”

“One Listen No One To Listen To No”

Also:

An essay by Moorhouse, “Translating Desire: The Erotic-Macabre Poetry of Joyce Mansour”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

