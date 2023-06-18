Sunday Submissions: The Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize

Wasafiri, one of the premier reviews of international contemporary writing, has opened calls for submissions for its ‘New Writing’ prize.

An exceptionally rewarding prize, not only monetarily but also in terms of networking and mentorship, the Wasafiri editors describe the prize as:

Exceptionally international in scope, the prize supports writers who have not yet published a book-length work, with no limits on age, gender, nationality, or background. The winners of each category will receive a £1,000 cash prize and publication, and will be published in Wasafiri’s print magazine. Shortlisted writers will have their work published on Wasafiri’s website. All fifteen shortlistees and winners will also be offered the Chapter and Verse or Free Reads mentoring scheme in partnership with The Literary Consultancy (dependent on eligibility), and a conversation with Nikesh Shukla of The Good Literary Agency to discuss their career progression.

Find out more information, including submission guidelines, here.

The deadline for submissions is the 30th June, 2023.

