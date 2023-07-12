Summer Reads: ‘And We Still Have the Sea’

This summer, we will run select pieces from summer issues of ArabLit Quarterly. This poem, by famed Iraqi poet Nazik al-Mala’ika, tr. Emily Drumsta, ran in the summer 2019 SEA issue of the magazine, available as PDF, e-pub, and in print.

By Nazik al-Mala’ika

Translated by Emily Drumsta

we stood by the sea in the midday heat, two excited kids my spirit swimming through your fields ….. the flooded rivers of your eyes my heart running after a question whose buds perfume your lips





your question is a sweet north wind your hands hide sweet songs by lovesick violins your question shines sky-colored onto trellises and ponds you asked about the sea, do its colors change? are its waves different shades? do its shores shift?





you asked, with your eyes wide as dreams your face a distant star lost ships without a harbor you asked, your lashes ears of wheat a field that swells in waves, the wonder of a child your hands the flowing sails on two boats driven out beyond the distance, beyond what we can see and I said, yes, my love the sea changes colors green ships surge across it pale cities emerge from it and sometimes it drinks the sunset’s blood and sometimes it turns the color of sky gathering its blue, my love and dreaming, gazing with scattered celestial eyes into endlessness, turning the color of light in the morning, dimming its chandelier at night you asked about the sea, do its colors change? are its waves different shades? do its shores shift? yes, my love, a sea laps at the edges of my soul’s ravine passing through harbors of color and sun and deserted fields a moonlit twilight bathes in its waves wetting its hair laying out a path of reflection and sky, yes my love, and it colors the gulfs yes, the sea changes colors drinking the yellow of my doubt and distrust turning as blue as my melody my songs and ships set sail on its scattered waves it turns white, its seafloor jasmine-colored it turns green, like the green of sad eyes like the peridot waters of Nahavand in the depths of my grief.





you asked about the sea, do its colors change? your eyes are a sea, vast ….. shores lost yes, my love, it changes and turns the color of ash and tastes just like a sleepless night all of its fish are ash, its pearls ash ….. sponges ….. octopuses ash domes of sunken cities ash, and the face of a drowned man floating, pillowed on the salty waves, unconscious, is ash-colored swallowing water, the salt nightshade and ash upon his lips my ocean, your ocean, this ocean of ash has a loving heart and a harshness that slaps at the corpse, spreading out, pillow-soft quarreling with the drowned gray body, my sea and your sea ….. sent its violent wave to strike him and mermaids who bore him ….. to sands of forgetting like wine he lies on the shore, senseless, inert ….. and the sea of ash sprays his motionless form, and a wave of love plays on his cheeks and washes his face till it glistens with love and salt and foam ………. sometimes covering the body sometimes returning, retreating, washing it in eternal indifference





you who ask me: ….. does my sea and your sea change colors? does it paint its shores in oils and coal like the clouds? my love, when I was little my grandfather was tall and long like hair braided in spring he had depth ….. shadow ………. distance and the violence of an autumn storm he was wise as a magical, edgeless sea and strong as a wave





one day tongues of flame came to our house to gnaw at the walls and set curtains alight the flames turned in circles roaring on the balconies of our dreams, laughing at our terror threatening to spread, running through our neighborhood vowing to devour cheeks …………… lips ……………….. doors and even the boys on the threshing-floors





my grandfather rushed at it, as rash as a wave and with a cry of fright fell upon it with a tornado’s violence, cursing and railing his insults rain and longing, his ferocity a melodious line of verse, a whispered prayer, a morning star a perfumed boat the abuse on his lips a colorful stream and my grandfather put out the fire saving my lashes and hair







my love—my grandfather was an ocean changing colors, turning the quarries of his eyes black and green changing waves, reaching into the distance, forming pearls making springs flow, mooring on shores creating space, sculpting islands scattering golden islands across the gulf’s blue and his buckets full of curses were vials of balm breaking bracelets of fire from forearms and wrists





the strength of the waves in my sea and your sea has been transformed into hands and a chest that bear the body of the drowned man and rain down kisses and love and lay it gently on safety’s shores with the fluttering wings of a dove





and give him new life ….. sow his death with dreams ………. and memory’s wheat and the cold of a cloud how can you ask me about color and the sea, my love, when you are my sail ….. and the colors of my sea ………. and the dreaminess in my eyes when you are the mist on my paths my canvas ….. when you are the peaks of my waves my sad rose, my pale perfume?





you ask me about color and the sea, my love but you are my seas my pearl and my shell and your face is my home so carry my boat on a wave of desire, hidden, enclosed to a dark and impossible shore ….. with no flatlands, no hills to a twilight with moonlit expanses deep colorless in the light of day branchless in the forest’s thick free of terror, free of hope





we’ll lose ourselves there eating the warmth of winter, plucking the snow of spring praising frost’s wool where the shadows are shapeless where fate has no ledger and a glance raises nothing but the wave of a song coming down through the moon’s mountains





we laugh we cry your eyes reflect the color of the sea and we still have color ……………………. and the sea …………………………….. eternity.

The Iraqi poet Nazik al-Malaika was one of the most important Arab poets of the twentieth century. A pioneer of free verse poetry, over the course of a four-decade career, she would publish prolifically and carved out a space for herself between old and new, tradition and innovation, the time-honored and the iconoclastic.

Emily Drumsta is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Comparative Literature at Brown University. She was the recipient of a 2018 PEN/Heim Award for her translation, Revolt Against the Sun: The Selected Poetry of Nazik al-Mala’ikah, which appeared in 2021.

