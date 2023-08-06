Sunday Submissions: The White Review Translation Anthology

The White Review has opened calls for submissions for its exciting new anthology of writing in translation.

They write:

We are open to submissions for writing previously untranslated into English, including excerpts from novels, full-length short stories, narrative non-fiction and crónicas. We accept excerpts from forthcoming translations, though we are prioritising writing that is not yet under contract with English-language publishers, or work by authors who have never been published in English. Submissions should be between 2000 and 8000 words, and should have the rights’ holder’s prior agreement for publication. Submissions can also take the form of a 1000-word sample translation, along with a short synopsis of the rest of the work for consideration. The best guide to what we’re looking for is The White Review’s back catalogue.

The White Review ask you to email your submission as an attachment (.doc, .docx or .pdf) to translation@thewhitereview.org, and include the following:

– The translator’s name and email address

– The author’s name

– The original language

– Confirmation that the rights’ holder has given permission to the submission

Deadline for submissions is 10th September 2023.

