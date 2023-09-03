Sunday Submissions: The Wisconsin Prize for Poetry in Translation

The Wisconsin Prize for Poetry in Translation is now open for submissions.

The Wisconsin Prize for Poetry in Translati on is awarded annually to the best book-length manuscript of poems in both their original language and their English translation submitted in an open competition. The award is administered by the University of Wisconsin–Madison English department, and the winner is chosen by a nationally recognized poet. The resulting book is published by the University of Wisconsin Press.

The prize was founded in 2022 to cater to the readers, poets, and editors who want to read poetry written across the world. It aims to be one small part of breaking down the language barriers that divide us and help make work written in other languages visible to a wider public.

For concise submissions guidelines, see here.

