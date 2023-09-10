Sunday Submissions: The Southern Review

The Southern Review, published out of Louisiana State University, has opened calls for submissions for its upcoming edition.

Since their founding in 1935, The Southern Review has continued to publish the best of emerging and established authors – this includes writing in translation.

The Southern Review accepts fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and translation submissions.

Deadline is 1st January 2024. Find out more, including detailed submission guidelines, here.

