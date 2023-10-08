Sunday Submissions: PEN Translates (for Publishers)

PEN has opened submissions for its ‘PEN Translates’ funding to encourage publishers to acquire titles for translation.

PEN writes a bout the grant:

PEN Translates was launched in 2012, with support from Arts Council England, to encourage UK publishers to acquire more books from other languages. The award helps UK publishers to meet the costs of translating new works into English – whilst ensuring translators are acknowledged and paid properly for their work.

The award funds up to 75% of translation costs for selected projects. When a publisher’s annual turnover is less than £500,000 we will consider supporting up to 100% of translation costs.

There are two submission periods each year, the first in April–May (with awards decided in December) and the second in October–November (with awards decided the following June).

The selection panel (a specially selected group of industry professionals including writers, translators and booksellers) will assess your application based on the submitted form and the supporting documents provided.

If you have any queries, please contact will@englishpen.org