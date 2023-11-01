Samer Abu Hawwash’s ‘It No Longer Matters If Anyone Loves Us’

This poem originally appeared in an-Nahar on October 25.

*

It No Longer Matters If Anyone Loves Us

By Samer Abu Hawwash

Translated by Huda Fakhreddine

It no longer matters

if anyone loves us.

The love of the great angel

in his bright white sky

is enough.

Our children see him standing in the distance,

holding his hands in the shape of a heart

and they smile.

Our women see him waving a sprig of white jasmine

and close their eyes once

and forever.

Our men see his blue wings

as clear as a sky.

Their hearts are seized,

and they set out toward him.

It no longer matters

if anyone loves us.

Bombs have liberated us from our ears,

with which we used to hear words of love.

Rockets have liberated us from our eyes,

with which we used to see loving glances.

Black words have liberated us from our hearts,

in which we used to cherish the enchantments of love.

It no longer matters

if anyone, in this world, loves us.

“It seems to have been an unreciprocated love, anyway,”

say our elders, now exhausted by the idea of land.

Our poet stands on the distant horizon and proclaims:

“Save us from your cruel love!”

He then whispers, apologizing for an earlier, childish optimism:

“On this Earth,

nothing deserves life.”

It no longer matters

if anyone loves us.

We are tired of words, the said and the unsaid,

tired of hands that reach out but do not touch,

of eyes that see but do not see.

We are tired of ourselves in this endless night,

and tired of our mothers clinging to what’s left of us,

tired of this rock we carry on our backs,

this eternal curse.

From abyss to abyss, we carry it,

from death to death,

and we never arrive.

It no longer matters, after this, if anyone loves us,

or if anyone walks in our funerals.

Here we go in silence, toward the final abyss.

We hold each other’s hands,

go forth alone in this desert of a world.

At some moment, one of us, a child, will look back,

will cast one last glance at the ruins, and

shedding a single tear, will say:

“It no longer matters that anyone love us.”

لم يعد مهمّاً أن يحبّنا أحد

*سامر أبو هواش

لم يعد مهمّاً

بعد اليوم

أن يحبّنا أحد

يكفي أن يحبّنا الملاك العظيم

في سمائه الناصعة

يراه أطفالنا واقفا في البعيد

ضامّا يديه في رسم قلب

فيبتسمون

تراه نساؤنا ملوحا بياسمينة بيضاء

فيغمضن عيونهن مرّة

وإلى الأبد

يرى رجالنا أجنحته الزرقاء

الصافية كسماء

فتنخطف قلوبهم

ويشدّون الرحال إليه

لم يعد مهما أن يحبّنا أحد

القذائف حرّرتنا من آذاننا

التي كنا نسمع بها كلمات الحبّ

والصواريخ حرّرتنا من عيوننا

التي كنا نرى بها نظرات الحبّ

والكلمات السود حرّرتنا من قلوبنا

التي كنا نرعى فيها تعاويذ الحبّ

لم يعد مهما أن يحبّنا أحد

في هذا العالم

“يبدو، على أية حال، أنه كان حبّا من طرف واحد”

يقول شيوخنا المتعبون من فكرة الأرض

ويقف شاعرنا في الأفق البعيد

،ويصرخ: “أنقذونا من هذا الحبّ القاسي”

ثم يهمس معتذرا

:عن تفاؤل صبيانيّ عابر

ليس على هذه الأرض

ما يستحق الحياة

لم يعد مهما أن يحبّنا أحد

تعبنا من كلمات تقال ولا تقال

ومن أيد تمتدّ ولا تمتدّ

ومن عيون ترى ولا ترى،

تعبنا من أنفسنا

في هذا الليل الطويل

وتعبنا من تشبّث أمهاتنا

بما بقي منّا

ومن صخرة نحملها على ظهورنا

لعنة أبدية

ونمضي بها من هاوية إلى هاوية

ومن موت إلى موت

ولا نصل

ليس مهما، بعد اليوم، أن يحبّنا أحد

ولا أن يرافقنا أحد في جنازة أنفسنا

ها نحن نمضي بصمت إلى تيه أخير

نمسك أيدي بعضنا بعضا

،ونتقدّم وحيدين في صحراء العالم

في لحظة ما

يلتفت طفل واحد منا إلى الوراء

يلقي نظرة أخيرة على الركام

:يقول وهو يذرف دمعة وحيدة

.لم يعد مهمّاً أن يحبّنا أحد

*شاعر من فلسطين

Samer Abu Hawash (@samerabuhawash) is a Palestinian writer and translator.

Huda Fakhreddine is a translator and Associate Professor of Arabic Literature at the University of Pennsylvania.

