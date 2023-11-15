Palestinian Poems with and for the Now

This list is a beginning. Please borrow and/or expand it. You can find more poems at this Word doc. There is also this beautiful PDF, which includes additional resources.

Rasha Abdulhadi

Incomplete List of Unauthorized Palestinians

a litany of refusals to become ghostly

Rasha Abdulhadi is calling on you, dear reader, to join them in refusing and resisting the genocide of the Palestinian people. Wherever you are, whatever sand you can throw on the gears of genocide, do it now. If it’s a handful, throw it. If it’s a fingernail full, scrape it out and throw. Get in the way however you can. The elimination of the Palestinian people is not inevitable. We can refuse with our every breath and action. We must. @‌rashaabdulhadi

Ahmad Almallah

A Poem for Gaza, a Poem for Palestine

More from Almallah’s Border Wisdom

Ahmad Almallah is a poet from Palestine. His first book of poems Bitter English is now available in the Phoenix Poets Series from the University of Chicago Press. His new book Border Wisdom is now available from Winter Editions.

Hala Alyan

Naturalized

Hala Alyan is the author of the novels Salt Houses, winner of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and The Arsonists’ City, a finalist for the Aspen Words Literary Prize, as well as four award-winning collections of poetry, most recently The Twenty-Ninth Year.

Samer Abu Hawash

It No Longer Matters If Anyone Loves Us, translated by Huda Fakhreddine

Samer Abu Hawash (@samerabuhawash) is a Palestinian writer and translator.

Huda Fakhreddine is Associate Professor of Arabic literature at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a writer, a translator, and the author of several scholarly books.

Hiba Abu Nada

I Grant You Refuge, translated by Huda Fakhreddine

Hiba Abu Nada was a novelist, poet, and educator. Her novel Oxygen is Not for the Dead won the Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity in 2017. She wrote this poem on Oct. 10th, 2023. She died a martyr, killed in her home in south Gaza by an Israeli raid on Oct. 20th, 2023. She was 32 years old.

Huda Fakhreddine is Associate Professor of Arabic literature at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a writer, a translator, and the author of several scholarly books.

Mosab Abu Toha

Obit

Mosab Abu Toha is a Palestinian poet from Gaza. His début poetry book, “Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear,” was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and won an American Book Award.

Refaat al-Areer

Untitled (“If I must die”)

Refaat al-Areer is a writer and translator who can be found at @itranslate123.

Fady Joudah

[…]

A Palestinian Meditation in a Time of Annihilation

Fady Joudah is the author of five collections of poems, most recently, Tethered to Stars. He has translated several collections of poetry from Arabic and is the co-editor and co-founder of the Etel Adnan Poetry Prize.

Maya Murry

Mamma, I’m fine

Maya Murry is a Palestinian-American student at Cornell University.

Mandy Shunnarah

they stop torching our cities long enough to pray

only an american

Mandy Shunnarah (they/them) is an Alabama-born, Palestinian-American writer of essays, poetry, short stories, and journalism who now calls Columbus, Ohio, home. Their first book, Midwest Shreds: Skating Through America’s Heartland, is forthcoming from Belt Publishing.

Ghassan Zaqtan

Everything You Know Will Rise, translated by Samuel Wilder

Ghassan Zaqtan is a Palestinian poet, novelist and editor and has authored numerous collections of poetry, novels, and a play. His verse collection Like a Straw Bird It Follows Me, translated by Fady Joudah, was awarded the Griffin Poetry Prize for 2013, and he was nominated for the Neustadt International Prize for Literature in both 2014 and 2016.

Samuel Wilder is a translator of Arabic literature, a writer, and a student of comparative poetics. He has translated three books by Zaqtan. The latest, An Old Carriage with Curtains, is forthcoming from Seagull next month.

