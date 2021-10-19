On Translation

“For me it’s a little bit like cooking; people say, “if you’re following a recipe then you’re not creating anything.” I don’t agree; you are creating something, you’re creative even if you’re following a recipe.” – maia tabet, on translating.

“I wanted to see if I could create a night-language, or find some form to reflect the fact that this is a night work…and the fact that these stories take place where dreams should be.” –Yasmine Seale, on translating 1001 Nights.