Fiction
Bushra Fadil: “Phosphorus at the Bottom of a Well”
Salah H. Ahmed: “The Bearded One”
Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin: ‘A Veteran Warrior”
Fatima As-Sanoussi: Three Microfictions
Ibrahim Ishaq: “The Opening in Kaltooma’s Fence”
Poetry
Iged al-Jalad: “Nura“
‘A Drizzle of Bullets’: Poetry of Dissent in Sudan
Trading Misery for Death: The Tragic Death of a Sudanese Poet
The Drip of Nectar: Poetry by Sudanese Icon Mohammed El-Makki Ibrahim
Interviews
Adil Babikir: On ‘Mansi’: A Rare Book, and a Joy to Translate
Omayma Abdullah: On the Writer’s Heart
Rania Mamoun: Sudanese Short Stories and ‘Thirteen Months of Sunrise’
Amir Tag Elsie: On How the Internet Has Changed His Writing and the Inspiration of ‘Majnoon Leyla’
Hammour Ziada: On Who’s Missing from ‘Arabic Booker’ Longlists
Nonfiction
On the Khartoum Omnibus: Stories of Sudan’s Cosmopolitanism
‘Eddo’s Souls’: A Novel of Motherhood and Fragmentation in Sudan and South Sudan
On Sudanese Playwright-Poet Adil Ibrahim Muhammed Khair
Beating — or Joining — Literary Piracy in Sudan
Remembering Muhammad Wardi: Censored, Banned, and Beloved
Denys Johnson-Davies on How Tayeb Salih Got His Start
An Ever-so-short History of the ‘Complex, Capacious’ Sudanese Short Story
In Focus: Sudan
This May 2022, we launch our third “In Focus” section. For “New & Inventive Voices,” we asked a number of Sudanese writers to put together a list of their highlights from among recent books. We also have new fiction and poetry in translation, as well as interviews, essays, and more. Explore more special features below, with more from our archives on the left.
Writers Select: New & Inventive Voices
Inventing a canon:
Work That’s Shaped Sudanese Lit
Reading women:
Featured
Featured
Featured
On buying books:
Recommended anthologies:
Modern Sudanese Poetry: An Anthology, ed. Adil Babikir
Literary Sudans, ed. Bhakti Shringarpure.
Book of Khartoum, ed. Max Shmookler and Raph Cormack.
Banipal 55: Sudanese Literature Today, ed. Samuel Shimon.
Online:
Words Without Borders: Coming into Focus: Sudanese Women Writers