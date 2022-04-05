Fiction

Bushra Fadil: “Phosphorus at the Bottom of a Well”

Salah H. Ahmed: “The Bearded One”

Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin: ‘A Veteran Warrior”

Fatima As-Sanoussi: Three Microfictions

Ibrahim Ishaq: “The Opening in Kaltooma’s Fence”

Poetry

Iged al-Jalad: “Nura

 ‘A Drizzle of Bullets’: Poetry of Dissent in Sudan

Trading Misery for Death: The Tragic Death of a Sudanese Poet

The Drip of Nectar: Poetry by Sudanese Icon Mohammed El-Makki Ibrahim

Interviews

Adil Babikir: On ‘Mansi’: A Rare Book, and a Joy to Translate

Omayma Abdullah: On the Writer’s Heart

Rania Mamoun: Sudanese Short Stories and ‘Thirteen Months of Sunrise’

Amir Tag Elsie: On How the Internet Has Changed His Writing and the Inspiration of ‘Majnoon Leyla’

Hammour Ziada: On Who’s Missing from ‘Arabic Booker’ Longlists

Nonfiction

On the Khartoum Omnibus: Stories of Sudan’s Cosmopolitanism

‘Eddo’s Souls’: A Novel of Motherhood and Fragmentation in Sudan and South Sudan

On Sudanese Playwright-Poet Adil Ibrahim Muhammed Khair

Beating — or Joining — Literary Piracy in Sudan

Remembering Muhammad Wardi: Censored, Banned, and Beloved

Denys Johnson-Davies on How Tayeb Salih Got His Start

An Ever-so-short History of the ‘Complex, Capacious’ Sudanese Short Story

In Focus: Sudan

This May 2022, we launch our third “In Focus” section. For “New & Inventive Voices,” we asked a number of Sudanese writers to put together a list of their highlights from among recent books. We also have new fiction and poetry in translation, as well as interviews, essays, and more. Explore more special features below, with more from our archives on the left.

Writers Select: New & Inventive Voices

Inventing a canon:

Work That’s Shaped Sudanese Lit

Reading women:

9 Short Stories by Sudanese & South Sudanese Women

Violence “is carried on the back of the writer … who must write it all down. And in the midst of this storm of violence, there is the struggle for life, a flash of joy and pleasure.”

Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin

On buying books:

Looking for Lit in Khartoum

Recommended anthologies:

Modern Sudanese Poetry: An Anthology, ed. Adil Babikir

Literary Sudansed. Bhakti Shringarpure.

Book of Khartoumed. Max Shmookler and Raph Cormack.

 Banipal 55: Sudanese Literature Todayed. Samuel Shimon.

Online:

Words Without Borders: Coming into Focus: Sudanese Women Writers