An excerpt from Jan Dost’s novel, A Green Bus Leaving Aleppo, will appear next week in the Winter/Spring 2020 issue of ArabLit Quarterly, in Madeline Edwards’ translationFor now, Nancy Roberts’ translation of “A Pleasant Countenance:”

A Pleasant Countenance

Dost is a Syrian Kurdish novelist, poet and translator who lives in Germany. Dost was born in Kobani in 1965. He writes poetry, short stories and novels in Arabic and Kurdish, and won many awards, including the Kurdish Short Story Award in 1993 and the Kurdish Poetry Award in 2012. Among his best-known translations is The Epic of Mem and Zin written by the acclaimed Kurdish poet Ahmad Khani.

