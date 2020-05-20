Lebanese poet-artist Etel Adnan and translator Sarah Riggs have won the 2020 Griffin Poetry Prize for Time:

The prize grants both author and translator $65,000 Canadian.

I am glad to the translator co-credited, and happy also to see the translator’s name come first, although not entirely sure what to make of this phrasing:

In any case, the judges for the 2020 prize were Paula Meehan, Kei Miller, and Hoa Nguyen, and they considered 572 books of poetry, which came from fourteen countries; these included translations from eighteen different languages.

Time was, however, the sole translated work to make the 2020 shortlist.

The poems in Time were sparked by a postcard Adnan received on October 27, 2003 from poet Khaled Najar, who she had met in the late seventies, and born out of their postcard correspondence.

From the judges’ citatIon: