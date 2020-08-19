She stayed crouched where she was, submitting to the darkness and the way the time, seemingly arrested, squatted upon her chest. Her senses, though, did not relax their vigil, but were alert to every noise, even the sound of insects crawling, and from time to time she still heard a faint squeaking, which now she was certain was that of a mouse. Curling up in a ball, she huddled in place, suspended in pitch-dark, and closed her eyes against visioins of ghosts, while her mother’s voice travelled through space to dispense its reassurance: “There are no ghosts in the dark, Narjis.” She quickly opened her eyes again, not because of the voice that came to her from the next world, but because everything was indistinct: There was in this darkness no differentiation in color, nor could outlines be discerned in this corner or that; it was all one shade of pure black, an all-encompassing gloom, open to all manner of prognostications. The silence was loud, cacophonous with her rapid breathing and anxious heartbeat; time was not obedient to the hands of the clock—here time’s scorpion-claws delivered their sting and injected their venom into the spirit before attacking the body. She could not cry out, and she could not see the ghosts with their lit-up eyes, long noses, and tails of fire as she had seen them in her childhood; she feared, rather, the phantoms of living men that appeared before her—devils’ spawn, coming from where she had entered. She stared into gaps in a darkness that had no gaps, entrenched, trembling, locked into her own silence as she struggled to suppress her terrors as best she could, as if these terrors were something palpable she could fend off with her hands, and if she could not do this then she must acclimate herself to them.

They say there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel, so where was the light? When would it come and dispel the darkness? Where indeed was the end of the tunnel now? Was it the spot in which she now huddled, or in the direction she was facing—the way she had come? No light came, nor Mizgin’s voice to rescue her. The minutes dragged on, stretching out idly, heedless of the woman who restrained her breathing as if the supply of air would soon be exhausted, while she prepared herself for some menace that might beset her at any moment. She sensed something stirring on her right-hand side—a snake, perhaps. She shivered and cringed, bracing herself. Then she felt a terrible chill, as if summer had given way, with autumn following on its heels, come to freeze her beyond endurance.