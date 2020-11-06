Pleiades has published “Alba Rosa” bilingually, in Samira Negrouche’s originally French and Marilyn Hacker’s English translation, along with Negrouche reading from the French:
Alba Rosa was originally published in 2019, as a letterpress chapbook that includes artwork by Yves Olry, who also did the cover art for Hacker’s translation of Negrouche’s The Olive Trees’ Jazz and Other Poems. Pleiades writes:
We would like to honor the life of Yves Olry by sharing “Alba Rosa,” and some images of the chapbook’s artwork and letterpress process, as well as a video of Samira Negrouche reading the poem.
The poem opens: “Tu n’as pas abandonné la maison / c’est la maison qui t’a abandonné” and “You didn’t leave home / your home left you.”
Read the rest at Pleiades.
