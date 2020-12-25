It is the ArabLit tradition to share a curated list of poems on Christmas Day.
Here, translations by the gifted Yasmine Seale.
- Nizar Qabbani, “The Jasmine Necklace”
2. Qasmuna Bint Ismail: The Unnamable Remains
3. Ulayya Bint al-Mahdi, Epigram
4. Asmaa Azaizeh, “Dragonflies” & “Day of Judgement Among Others” & “The Dance of the Soma“
5. Nabilah al-Zubair’s “Flood Game“ & “Game of Difference” & “Game of Reason”
6. A Poem by Dakhtanus Bint Laqit
7. With Robin Moger: Mohieddin Ibn Arabi, Tarjuman Al Ashwaq (The Interpreter of Desires)
8. Saadia Mufarreh’s “Untitled”
More at yasmineseale.com.