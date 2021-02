Two new dream poems have recently appeared in translation, online:

“I Dreamt of You,” by Iman Mersal, translated by Robyn Creswell

Published in the Yale Review, this poem about dreaming about a father opens: “Where did he go?”

“Butterfly Dream,” by Sargon Boulus, translated by Youssef Rakha

Published on Youssef Rakha’s website, this dream opens: “The butterfly that flies as if /

tied by an invisible thread to paradise”