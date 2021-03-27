A few upcoming online events:

March 27

@ARCENational will host “Zikra: Remembering ‘Abd al-Halim Hafiz,” a presentation by Dr. Nicholas Mangialardi on the singer’s musical legacy & live performance of ‘Abd al-Halim hits by Egyptian jazz band. More here.

March 29

Join Dr. Rita Sakr and Reema Hassan (Maynooth University, English Department) for a conversation with writer Hassan Blasim on Literature, Displacement, and Resistance. Register here.

*

Duke is hosting “In Honor of Nawal El Saadawi, ‘Daughter of Isis,’ 1931-2021.” Speakers include Evelyn Accade, Margot Badran, and Leila Ahmad. More here.

March 30

AJ Nadaff will be talking with Naji Bakhti, author of Between Beirut and the Moon on Tuesday, 30 March at 12 pm EDT. Find more information here and register here.

*

“Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women in Translation in Dialogue“: Join Translation@Warwick on Friday 30 April from 1 pm to 5:15 pm (GMT+1) for a half day of readings and discussion with translators and publishers. Register here.

March 31

“Arabic Literary Prose, Adab Literature, and the Formation of Islamicate Imperial Culture” with Ahmed H. al-Rahim. From organizers: “This lecture, based on a chapter in the forthcoming The Cambridge History of World Literature, traces the rise of Arabic prose in the context of empire building and translation of Middle Persian and Graeco-Hellenic literature that transformed Arabic into a literary index of civilizational interconnectivity (with ancient Greece, Persia, Sogdia, and India) and thus into a language of world literature.”

*

Marina Warner will speak with French-Lebanese author Amin Maalouf for an exploration of birthplace, displacement and return that will move through decades, explore languages and traverse borders. Book here.

April 1

Essay Film Festival: Join Maya Boutaghou (University of Virginia) and Wen-chin Ouyang (SOAS, London) for a live conversation about Assia Djebar’s work as a filmmaker and writer, on 1 April 2021, 5:30 pm (GMT+1). Register here.

Later in April

April 6

Shahd Alshammari will be talking with Layla AlAmmar about her novels Silence is a Sense and The Pact We Made on Tuesday, April 6 at 12 pm EDT. More here, register here.

April 8

Ugly Duckling Presse will be co-hosting a book launch for their Spring 2021 titles on Thursday, April 8 at 7:30 pm EST with Candice Madey gallery, featuring Mona Kareem who will be reading from her new translation of Except for This Unseen Thread by Ra’ad Abdulqadir. Register here.

*

In the first edition of the digital AGYA Alumni Lecture Series “Writing Modern Literature in the Arab World,“ AGYA Alumnus Bilal Orfali will welcome Omani writer Dr. Jokha Alharthi on April 8 at 8 pm (GMT+4). Finde more information on their website and register here.

April 25

Adabiyat Book Club will discuss Hanan al-Shaykh’s The Locust and the Bird: My Mother’s Story on April 25 at 1 pm EST. More here.