The University of Warwick is calling for submissions for their annual prize:

They write:

The Warwick Prize for Women in Translation will be awarded annually to the best eligible work of fiction, poetry, literary non-fiction, work of fiction for children or young adults, graphic novel, or play text, written by a woman, translated into English by a translator (or translators) of any gender, and published by a UK or Irish publisher. The £1,000 prize is divided between the writer and her translator(s), with each contributor receiving an equal share. In cases where the writer is no longer living, the translator will receive all of the prize money. Only translations published in the UK and/or Ireland are eligible for entry.

Entries should be submitted by the publisher but can also be submitted by the author or translator(s) with the approval of their publisher.

See the prize’s website for more information on submission rules as well as past shortlists and winners and submit your entry by May 28, 2021 via this online form. Queries may be addressed to womenintranslation@warwick.ac.uk.