A few upcoming online events, through the end of April:

April 23 & 24

Goethe Institute is hosting a free online “Bias and Translation Workshop for Translators” over two days, 10 am to 3.30 pm CET. Find more info here and register here.

April 24

“Whispers.Hamasat” is an online performance consisting of a series of monologues written and donated by talented British writers and performed by well-renowned Lebanese actors. The mission of this project is to raise funds in support of the theatre industry in Beirut, which was severely impacted in the explosion of August 4th, 2020. Find more info and register here.

April 25

Adabiyat Book Club will discuss Hanan al-Shaykh’s The Locust and the Bird: My Mother’s Story on April 25 at 1 pm EST. More here.

April 26

Join Sawad Hussain, Anton Hur and Somrita Ganguly at the opening panel of University of Nottingham’s digital symposium “Supplying Translation” on April 26, 9:45 am BST. Find more info as well as the whole program and registration links here.

April 27

Join Mikey Muhanna as he interviews writer and translator Mona Kareem for the afikra Conversations series on April 27. More info and RSVP here.

*

Ala Younis and Maha Mamoun will be talking with art historian Hala Auji about “Kayfa ta: On Shapeshifting Texts and Other Publishing Tactics”, the first session in a new series on “Histories and Archives of Arabic Publishing” co-hosted by the British Library and Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge. Find more information about this event and the whole series at their website and register here.

April 29

Join the Arab British Centre and Saqi Books on April 29, 6 pm BST for the online launch of We Wrote in Symbols, a new collection of writing on love and lust by Arab women writers, edited by Selma Dabbagh. Speakers will include Selma Dabbagh, Yasmine Seale, Hanan al-Shaykh and more! Find more information here and register here.

*

Join the Banipal Book Club to discuss Meryem Alaoui’s novel Straight from the Horse’s Mouth, translated by Emma Ramadan, on April 29, 6:30 pm BST. Find more info on their Facebook and send an email to bookclub@banipal.co.uk to RSVP.

April 30

Coventry University is hosting a one-day online conference on Arab Literature in English: Re-writing Gender, Race, Politics and Culture on April 30, from 9:45 am BST. Keynote speakers will be Dr. Atef Alshaer and Dr. Roxanne Douglas, speakers include Shahd Al Shammari and Layla AlAmmar. Register for free here.

April 31

“Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Women in Translation in Dialogue“: Join Translation@Warwick on Friday 30 April from 1 pm to 5:15 pm (GMT+1) for a half day of readings and discussion with translators and publishers. Register here.

An outlook for May:

May 7

Join Tarek El-Ariss, Harris Feinsod and Margaret Litvin as they discuss Rebecca Johnson’s new book Stranger Fictions: A History of the Novel in Arabic Translation on May 7 at 12 pm CDT. Register here.

May 11

For the second session in the new series on “Histories and Archives of Arabic Publishing” co-hosted by the British Library and Murray Edwards College, University of Cambridge, Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFarès will give a talk on “The Arabic Design Library: Alternative Narratives from the Arab World”. She will be joined by Moe Elhosseiny who will speak on “Arabic Cover Design Archive: Digital Archives as Design Activism.” Find more information about this event and the whole series at their website and register here.

May 15

Join the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith for a virtual Nakba Day event with poet Najwan Darwish and translator Kareem James Abu-Zeid to discuss Darwish’s second book, Exhausted on the Cross. They’ll be in conversation with writer Nathalie Handal. Find more information here and register here.

May 20

The MENAWA Reading Group will discuss their May read A Woman Is No Man by Etaf Rum. Join them via Zoom: Meeting ID 727 2975 3204 Passcode 277417 and find out more on their Twitter account.