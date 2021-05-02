Wales PEN Cymru is calling for submissions for their 2021 Translation Challenge:

They write:

This year the competition focuses on the Arab region and highlights its multilingualism. The two poets whose work is being translated are the Palestinian poet Asmaa Azaizeh (from Arabic into English) and the francophone Algerian poet Samira Negrouche (from French into Welsh).

The adjudicators are Yasmine Seale and Siân Melangell Dafydd.

The competition is open to translators living in Wales or identifying as Welsh, and is managed by Wales Literature Exchange, Wales PEN Cymru and Literature Across Frontiers, in collaboration with Cymdeithas Cyfieithwyr Cymru, Swansea University, University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Poetry Wales and O’r Pedwar Gwynt.