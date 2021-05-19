The Spring 2021 issue of Banipal, their 70th, has a special focus on Palestinian author Mahmoud Shukair:

As Banipal editors write, the feature — which comes a couple months after the author’s eightieth birthday — marks “sixty years that Shukair, born in the East Jerusalem village of Jabel Mukaber, writes the complex stories and tales of Jerusalem’s people and places.”

The special section features four short stories, 26 micro stories, reviews of Shukair’s work, and an excerpt of his novel Shadows of the Family.

The cover art is by Sattar Kawoosh.

Shukair has authored picture books, short stories, and novels for readers of all ages. He is the author of more than forty books, including more than a dozen for children. He’s also written six television series and four plays. His stories have been translated into several languages, including English, French, German, Chinese, Mongolian, and Czech; in 2011, he won the Mahmoud Darwish Prize for Freedom of Expression.

More Shukair in translation, online:

“Mordechai’s Mustache and His Wife’s Cats,” tr. Issa Boullata.

Also “Mordechai’s Mustache and His Wife’s Cats,” tr. Michael K. Scott

“Ronaldo’s Seat,” tr. Issa Boullata

“Windows of Jerusalem,” tr. Issa Boullata

“Shakira’s Picture,” tr. Issa Boullata

“The Girl” and “Fear” from Jerusalem Stands Alone, tr. Nicole Fares

Excerpt from Praise for the Women of the Family, tr. Jonathan Wright (PDF)

Excerpt from the YA novel Me, My Friend, and the Donkey, tr. Anam Zafar