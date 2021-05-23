The new journal Y’alla is open for submissions:
They write:
Y’alla is a biannual publication that features fiction, poetry, and creative non-fiction translated from Arabic, Persian, Turkish, and Hebrew.
We read submissions on a rolling basis. Simultaneous submissions are allowed, but please notify us if your work has been accepted elsewhere. Please send evidence of translation rights with your submission.
You may submit:
- short stories and novels of up to 7,000 words
- up to seven poems at a time
- creative and narrative non-fiction pieces or book excerpts of up to 7,000 words
Find out more about the submission guidelines here and email your submissions to dena.afrasiabi@austin.utexas.edu.
One thought on “Sunday Submissions: Y’alla – A Texan Journal of Middle Eastern Literature”
Can I submit my MA translation project? It’s a short novel, 190 pages approx.
