The new journal Y’alla is open for submissions:

They write:

Y’alla is a biannual publication that features fiction, poetry, and creative non-fiction translated from Arabic, Persian, Turkish, and Hebrew.

We read submissions on a rolling basis. Simultaneous submissions are allowed, but please notify us if your work has been accepted elsewhere. Please send evidence of translation rights with your submission.

You may submit:

  • short stories and novels of up to 7,000 words
  • up to seven poems at a time
  • creative and narrative non-fiction pieces or book excerpts of up to 7,000 words

Find out more about the submission guidelines here and email your submissions to dena.afrasiabi@austin.utexas.edu.

One thought on “Sunday Submissions: Y’alla – A Texan Journal of Middle Eastern Literature

