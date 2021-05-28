Poet Ahlam Bsharat explains that Friday is a traditional day for bathing children, and this Friday 67 Palestinian children are gone, having been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza that started May 10:

The poem is untitled.

By Ahlam Bsharat

Translated by M Lynx Qualey

67 children

67 braided loofahs

67 plastic buckets for water

67 blue washtubs

*

67 mothers calling:

Come here boy, let’s give you a wash

Come here girl, let’s give you a wash

*

67 hoarse voices

67 loud yelps

67 little ones crying

*

67 little pairs of panties

with strawberries on them

67 little undershirts

with frogs on them

*

67 running through all the rooms in the house

67 hiding under old sofas in the salon

67 checking behind doors

*

67 found:

Caught you, boy

Caught you, girl

*

67 mothers sitting with nothing to do

this morning

*

67 deaths

and the game has vanished

forever

from Friday afternoons

*

أحلام بشارات

٦٧ طفلا ٦٧ ليفة مجدولة ٦٧ دلو ماء بلاستيك ٦٧ طشتا أزرق ٦٧ أما تنادي: تعال يا ولد أغسلك تعالي يا بنت أغسلك ٦٧ صوتا أجش ٦٧ صراخا عاليا ٦٧ بكاء صغيرا جدا ٦٧ كلسون صغير مرسوم عليه حبات فراولة ٦٧ شبّاح صغير مرسوم عليه ضفادع ٦٧ هروبا بين غرف البيت ٦٧ اختباء تحت كنب الصالون القديم ٦٧ بحثا خلف الأبواب ٦٧ لقية: مسكتٓك مسكتٍك ٦٧ أما جالسات بلا عمل هذا الصباح ٦٧ موتا فاختفت اللعبة إلى الأبد من ظهيرة يوم الجمعة