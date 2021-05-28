Poet Ahlam Bsharat explains that Friday is a traditional day for bathing children, and this Friday 67 Palestinian children are gone, having been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza that started May 10:
The poem is untitled.
By Ahlam Bsharat
Translated by M Lynx Qualey
67 children
67 braided loofahs
67 plastic buckets for water
67 blue washtubs
*
67 mothers calling:
Come here boy, let’s give you a wash
Come here girl, let’s give you a wash
*
67 hoarse voices
67 loud yelps
67 little ones crying
*
67 little pairs of panties
with strawberries on them
67 little undershirts
with frogs on them
*
67 running through all the rooms in the house
67 hiding under old sofas in the salon
67 checking behind doors
*
67 found:
Caught you, boy
Caught you, girl
*
67 mothers sitting with nothing to do
this morning
*
67 deaths
and the game has vanished
forever
from Friday afternoons
*
أحلام بشارات
٦٧ طفلا ٦٧ ليفة مجدولة ٦٧ دلو ماء بلاستيك ٦٧ طشتا أزرق ٦٧ أما تنادي: تعال يا ولد أغسلك تعالي يا بنت أغسلك ٦٧ صوتا أجش ٦٧ صراخا عاليا ٦٧ بكاء صغيرا جدا ٦٧ كلسون صغير مرسوم عليه حبات فراولة ٦٧ شبّاح صغير مرسوم عليه ضفادع ٦٧ هروبا بين غرف البيت ٦٧ اختباء تحت كنب الصالون القديم ٦٧ بحثا خلف الأبواب ٦٧ لقية: مسكتٓك مسكتٍك ٦٧ أما جالسات بلا عمل هذا الصباح ٦٧ موتا فاختفت اللعبة إلى الأبد من ظهيرة يوم الجمعة