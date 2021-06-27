The annual Stephen Spender Prize for Poetry in Translation is open for entries until July 16:

They write:

For the first time, teachers can register to involve their students. All those who register will receive regular resources and activities to help them to integrate creative translation into their teaching. This year the prize opened for entries on 6 May and closes on 16 July 2021. Translate into English any poem from any language—ranging from Arabic to Uzbek, from Danish to Somali—and win cash prizes! The Prize is an annual competition for poetry in translation, with categories for young people (14-and-under, 16-and-under, and 18-and-under) as well as an open category for adults. All entrants must be UK or Irish citizens or residents, or pupils at a British School overseas.

This year’s judges are Daljit Nagra, Samantha Schnee, and Khairani Barokka.

Submission guidelines vary between the different categories – find guidelines for the youth categories here and for the open entry category here.

Submit your entry by July 16 via their website, where you can also find more information about the prize in general.