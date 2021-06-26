A few upcoming online events:

June 20–July 17

The sixth edition of the Shubbak Festival: A Window on Contemporary Arab Culture runs from June 20 – July 17, 2021. We will be highlighting some events here and you can check out their festival guide for more.

June 24-29

“The Birth of Paper,” featuring Milia Ayache, a show that takes place between Beirut and Pittsburgh. As organizers write: “The Birth of Paper begins with a transcontinental letter exchange among strangers and ends with a series of live, virtual shows centering on the mutual transmission of goods and goodwill among potential friends.”

June 26

Join writer Reem Kassis and poet Zeina Azzam for “Languages of Home and Diaspora: Nourishing Palestine in Food and Verse,” a program where they will engage in conversation about their life trajectories as Palestinians and as mothers, daughters, writers, and creative spirits. Watch the livestream on June 26, 2-3PM (ET) here.

June 30

Literature Across Frontiers presents a panel on “Translating Arabic Literature in Europe” with Sandra Hetzl, Abdel-Wahab Khalifa and Maria Pakkala, moderated by Alexandra Büchler. Find out more at their website.

*

Additionally, there will be three free literature events at the virtual London Book Fair on June 30: “Writers at Risk,” “Closing the Translation Gap,” and “Literary Censorship.” Find out more and sign up for all three here. The same day, the LBF will also host the “English PEN Literary Salon”. You can find more details on their website.

Later in July

July 9-11

The “Bila Hudood: Arabic Literature Everywhere” festival. Details and schedule forthcoming.

July 16–Nov 14

The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival will run from July 16 through November 14 with lots of wonderful events – see their website for more information.

July 18

Sahar Mustafah and Susan Darraj will lead a virtual pop-up book club discussion on Adania Shibli’s Minor Detail, which is this year’s 1 Book, Many Communities selection from Librarians and Archivists with Palestine. Find more information on their Instagram.