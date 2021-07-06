Because digital events continue to be accessible worldwide, ArabLit has launched a permanent* events calendar, available at arablit.org/events:

We will be working to build up the calendar in the coming weeks. Those interested in sharing events for the calendar can email them to info@arablit.org or tag us on events through Twitter, @arablit.

Featured upcoming events include:

Mawaqif (1968–1994): Notes from Beirut’s Long Sixties, set to take place later today, part of PalREAD’s Mighty Magazines Online Series.

Pop-up Book Club Discussion of Adania Shibli’s ‘Minor Detail’ is set to take place on July 18.

A pay-what-you-can Online Translation Workshop: Iraqi Kurmanji poet Zêdan Xelef, scheduled for the evening of July 20, from the Poetry Translation Centre.

And coming in August, Opening of ‘Resistance, Rebellion & Revolution’: On Libyan Artist and Hasan ‘Alsatoor’ Dhaimish

*

Again, if there is something that should be in our events calendar, that is available worldwide, please let us know.

