BAHR is calling for submissions for their next issue:

They write:

BAHR Magazine is an online literary creative platform dedicated to amplifying the work of writers, artists, and creatives of all kinds. Based in South West Asia and North Africa, we accept submissions from around the world though we champion this region’s creators and prioritise their work. We particularly encourage those with marginalised identities to submit.

Submissions may consist of 3–5 poems or up to 5 pages of prose, all attached in one document. While simultaneous submissions are encouraged, only previously unpublished work can be accepted.

The deadline for Issue 2 is September 1, 2021. Any submissions after this date will be considered for the next issue. Submit your entries to bahrmag@gmail.com and find more information on their website.

