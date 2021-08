Four young comix artists from four countries talk about their work:

This short 29-minute documentary takes the viewer into the lives, studios, and work of four leading Arab comix artists and graphic novelists: Tunisian artist-author Nadia Khiari, Lebanese artist-author Lena Merhej, Moroccan artist-author Zainab Fasiki, and Egyptian artist-author Deena Mohamed. The film was made by Lizzie Treu and Eloïse Fagard and offers subtitles in a number of languages.

You can watch it on ArteTV.

