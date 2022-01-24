On Drawing Self-Translation

This is part of a special section on self-translation.

By Deena Mohamed

*

Deena Mohamed is an Egyptian illustrator and designer. Her graphic novel trilogy Shubeik Lubeik was awarded Best Graphic Novel and the Grand Prize of the Cairo Comix Festival (2017). The English translation has been acquired by Pantheon Books (North America) and Granta (UK) for publication in spring 2022. You can find her work at deenadraws.art.

*

Also:

Khalid Lyamlahy: On Self-Translating ‘A Foreign Novel’

Ali Shakir: What Is the Self in Self-Translation?

Mona Kareem: Self-Translation Never Lands

Dunya Mikhail: Writing it Twice Is the New Original

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

