On Drawing Self-Translation

This is part of a special section on self-translation.
By Deena Mohamed
*
Deena Mohamed is an Egyptian illustrator and designer. Her graphic novel trilogy Shubeik Lubeik was awarded Best Graphic Novel and the Grand Prize of the Cairo Comix Festival (2017). The English translation has been acquired by Pantheon Books (North America) and Granta (UK) for publication in spring 2022. You can find her work at deenadraws.art.
*
