Sunday Submissions: Circumference Mag

Circumference Mag is open for submissions for their summer 2022 issue:

They write:

Circumference was founded in 2003 as a journal for poetry in translation. We believe translation continues to be a vital part of public and artistic discourse, and we envision Circumference (in print and online) as a home for writers, artists, poets, and translators who share a deep interest in the world.

For our Summer 2022 issue and our website, we’re interested in new translations of poetry and drama, particularly (but not exclusively) from contemporary authors. We’re expanding to include interviews and dialogues between artists and thinkers of all stripes: conversations where disagreement tends to enrich debate, rather than suspend it. We’re on the hunt for profiles and long-form writing that sheds light on literary and artistic praxis around the world.

We publish all poems in their original languages alongside their translations. We pay you for your work.