Sunday Submissions: Lolwe

Lolwe is open for submissions for their fifth issue:

They write:

Lolwe is an online literary magazine that publishes fiction, literary criticism, personal essays, photography, and poetry. Founded in January 2020 by Troy Onyango, the magazine has a Pan-African focus with the area of interest being Africa, Caribbean and the Black diaspora. Lolwe aims to publish more work by Black writers as this is a way to ensure greater visibility for stories by Black people and to give a platform and space for the “Black imagination.”

Lolwe is accepting submissions for Issue 5 throughout the month of February. The issue will be guest-edited by Mali Kambandu, Willie Lee Kinard III and Yovanka Paquete Perdigão.

We are looking for work that is bold, different, and blurs or pushes boundaries: play with form and language, ignore genre classifications, send in your fears and joys, your doubts and faiths, your curiosities and silences.