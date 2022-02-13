Sunday Submissions: Lolwe

Lolwe is open for submissions for their fifth issue:
They write:
Lolwe is an online literary magazine that publishes fiction, literary criticism, personal essays, photography, and poetry. Founded in January 2020 by Troy Onyango, the magazine has a Pan-African focus with the area of interest being Africa, Caribbean and the Black diaspora. Lolwe aims to publish more work by Black writers as this is a way to ensure greater visibility for stories by Black people and to give a platform and space for the “Black imagination.”
Lolwe is accepting submissions for Issue 5 throughout the month of February. The issue will be guest-edited by Mali Kambandu, Willie Lee Kinard III and Yovanka Paquete Perdigão.
We are looking for work that is bold, different, and blurs or pushes boundaries: play with form and language, ignore genre classifications, send in your fears and joys, your doubts and faiths, your curiosities and silences.
Submit fiction or essays (1,000–10,000 words), poetry (3–5 poems), or photography (5–images/artworks) in one Word document (Times New Roman, 12pt, double-spaced), together with 200–500 words explaining the work and a brief bio. Only previously unpublished submissions will be considered.
Accepted entries will receive a modest remuneration.
Submit your work here by February 28, 2022, and learn more about Lolwe at their website.