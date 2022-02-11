Lit & Found: Five Poems by French-Algerian Poet Souad Labbize

In our In Focus: Algeria section, launched at the beginning of the month, Algerian novelist Said Khatibi recommends French-Algerian poet Souad Labbize’s collection Enjamber la flaque où se reflète l’enfer, dire le viol (2019).

For a taster of her poetry, you can read five poems from her 2017 collection Brouillons amoureux over at Circumference Mag, translated from the French by Susanna Lang.

The first of these poems reads:

I don’t know what to make

of the reasons to love you

an early season

begins and ends

in the midst of another

we don’t even have to

change our clothes

Read all five poems at Circumference Mag.

