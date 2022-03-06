Sunday Submissions: Action Books Open Reading Period

US publisher Action Books is inviting submissions of poetry in translation through March 2022:

They write:

The editors of Action Books invite poets and translators of radical inclination to submit a full-length manuscript to our free March reading period. Manuscripts may be submitted via Submittable and the successful ones will be published in 2023 and 2024.

Submissions need to consist of complete and previously unpublished manuscripts, accompanied by a brief cover letter, a short description of the project (max. 500 words), and a biographical statement, all in a single document (doc, docx, or pdf).

For translated poetry, the editors also ask for a 500-word (max) book description that addresses the book’s cultural, historical, and artistic significance, short bios for the author and each translator involved, as well as the rights holder’s permission for translation and publication of the text.

Find detailed guidelines and more info at Action Book’s website and submit your entry via their Submittable by March 31, 2022.

