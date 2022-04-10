Sunday Submissions: BCLT Summer School

Admissions are open for the International Literary Translation and Creative Writing Summer School 2022:

The summer school, organized by the British Centre for Literary Translation, the National Centre for Writing, and the University of East Anglia “brings together writers and translators from around the world for a one-week programme of hands-on translation and creative writing practice.”

It will take place online from July 18–22, 2022, with the main activity being the literary translation workshops, rounded out by creative writing workshops, author and translator readings, plenary industry panels, and short talks.

The Arabic workshop will be led by literary translator (and ArabLit’s Contributing Editor) Nariman Youssef. Full bursaries are available to ALL 10 participants on this workshop strand. These bursaries are kindly supported by the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

To apply, prospective participants need to fill out several forms and assess their own level of experience to make sure it matches the demands of the workshop. Find all information at this website and submit your application by April 19, 2022.

