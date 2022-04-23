Crowdfunding Alert: Al Ghussein Cultural House in Gaza

Supporters are aiming to raise $15,000US to equip and furnish the renovated Al Ghussein House — a cultural hub that’s already hosted book launches, music workshops for children and group discussions — so that it can host workshops, residencies, performances, exhibitions, film screenings, and many other cultural activities in Gaza.

Al Ghussein House was renovated and re-opened in 2020 as a space for people across Gaza to hold literary, arts, and theatrical events. The space was restored in a project coordinated by the Goethe-Institut Ramallah, IwanCenter Iugaza and Riwaq: Centre for Architectural Conservation.

Take a tour of the building post-renovation:

The building has since been used for a number of art and literary events, including book clubs and art exhibitions.

Reading Club event

However, Al Ghussein — headed up by Mahmoud Al Shaer — needs permanent equipment so that local organizations, artists, and writers don’t need to rent their own every time they want to host an event. Supporterswrite that:

Therefore, the aim of this campaign is to fully equip the Al Ghussein Cultural House allowing it to become an independent entity ensuring its sustainability and simultaneously eliminating any rental expenses of equipment for the actor who is interested to organize a cultural initiative. It is sought to equip the house with exhibition walls, equipment for live streaming, furniture for residencies, restructuring / landscaping of its garden, suitable screening equipment, building a stage for theatrical performances, lighting system, and much more.

Watch more about the campaign on YouTube:

Those interested in supporting can find the campaign on LaunchGood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

