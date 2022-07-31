Sunday Submissions: Palestinian Global Anglophone Poetry Anthology

Publisher Haymarket Books is calling for contemporary poems by Palestinian-identifying poets for a new anthology:

The anthology is edited by George Abraham and Noor Hindi. Submissions of translations and of works incorporating multiple languages are explicitely encouraged. The editors suggest as potential threads of exploration:

Palestinian futurity, hybrid and multi-lingual forms, experimental poetics, ecopoems, speculative poetics, permission to narrate/counter-narrate, Palestinian body, bio- and necro- politics, poetic lineage, queer poetics, collective-oriented poems, and Palestinian poetics re-thinking communal relations.

Only submissions by Palestinian-identifying writers and by translators translating work by Palestinian-identifying writers will be read.

Please include in your submission:

3–5 poems in a single document;

a cover letter (max. 150 words) introducing yourself and your relationship to Palestine;

a short bio (50 words);

translation permission from the rights holder, if applicable.

Find out more about the anthology and the detailed submission guidelines here. Submissions are due by August 15, 2022.

