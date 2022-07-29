Lit & Found: Sawad Hussain on Resources for Editing Translations

For the last post of her residency at the British Centre for Literary Translation, Arabic-English translator Sawad Hussain shares some of the resources she uses when editing translations.

In her post, she discusses how she goes about editing with regard to emotions on the page, and how resources such as The Emotion Thesaurus help her to “pin down what the physical signs of a particular emotion are and the internal sensations as well.”

Check out Sawad’s entire blog post here, where you can also find her thoughts on translating trauma, developmental editing, and translating YA literature.

