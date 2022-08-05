Lit & Found: Three Poems by Taghrid Abdelal

In their latest issue, Asymptote brought out three poems by Palestinian artist and writer Taghrid Abdelal, translated by Fady Joudah.

Abdelal is the author of three poetry collections, في تمام الساعة الخائفة (Exactly at Scared O’Clock; Fikr, 2010), شرفة مائلة (Leaning Balcony; Dar Al Ahlia, 2013), and العشب بين طريقين (Grass between Two Paths; Dar Al Ahlia, 2020).

The first poem, “Dear Sky,” opens:

I will look at your back if you come down a little closer. God is too far to notice. Come a little closer so that beliefs may braid your true hair, so that you may hear my whisper in my lover’s ear asking you to step forward.

Read all three poems at Asymptote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

