Lit & Found: Three Poems by Taghrid Abdelal

In their latest issue, Asymptote brought out three poems by Palestinian artist and writer Taghrid Abdelal, translated by Fady Joudah.
Abdelal is the author of three poetry collections, في تمام الساعة الخائفة (Exactly at Scared O’Clock; Fikr, 2010), شرفة مائلة (Leaning Balcony; Dar Al Ahlia, 2013), and العشب بين طريقين (Grass between Two Paths; Dar Al Ahlia, 2020).
The first poem, “Dear Sky,” opens:
I will look at your back
if you come down a little closer.
God is too far to notice.
Come a little closer
so that beliefs may braid your true hair,
so that you may hear my whisper in my lover’s ear
asking you to step forward.
