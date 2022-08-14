Sunday Submissions: Ibn ‘Arabi Translation Prize

The Muhyiddin Ibn ‘Arabi Society is calling for entries for their translation prize:

They write:

Entries should be in the form of original translations of the works of Ibn ‘Arabi, either of complete minor works or of key sections or chapters from major works. Where possible, translations should be based on critically edited Arabic texts already in print.



Submissions should contain (1) a brief discussion introducing the text and its themes, and (2) a fully annotated English translation. It is expected that submissions will be in both Word and PDF formats and will be between 5000 and 8000 words (notes included).



The winner will be awarded a cash prize of 3000 USD, and their translation will be published in the Journal of the Muhyiddin Ibn ‘Arabi Society (JMIAS), a leading peer-reviewed academic journal now in its fortieth year.

Entries are due by 1 September 2022, with the winner to be announced on 1 November 2022.

For further details about the rules and regulations of this competition, please see the call for entries here and write to Professor Mohammed Rustom: mrustom@connect.carleton.ca.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

